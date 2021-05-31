Harry and Meghan crisis escalates

More than 20,000 people have signed a petition calling for Prince Harry to give up his royal titles.

It comes after Lady Colin Campbell blasted the Duke of Sussex - and said he should approach the Queen himself to ask her to "suspend them".

It comes after Harry and Meghan announced they'd be stepping down as senior royals permanently earlier this year.

And Lady C, a prominent critic of the couple, said it would be "the right thing to do" for Harry to ask for his titles to be suspended.

She told the Daily Star: "I have spoken to people, many people, who think it's the right thing to do and it is the solution.

"It is a dignified solution for all concerned. To humiliate no-one and protect everyone. I think it's a humane way of solving a very regrettable situation."

She said Harry and Meghan would still be able to "sell their brand" without their titles.

Lady C said: "It is the best solution because it frees Harry to be able to indulge himself without consequence and without doing damage to the institution of the monarchy of the British nation, the British people and himself.

"So from that point of view it frees him and he is big enough that he doesn't need the royal title, he's gone beyond that, he doesn't need them, they are shackles that he could well do without.

"He doesn't need them - he is too big for them now."

In a video uploaded to YouTube, Lady C said the couple could be a 'danger' to the royals.

"They are quickly developing two schools of thought," she said.

RELATED: Secret message in Kate's look

Lady Colin Campbell has started a petition calling for Harry’s titles to be suspended.

"One is that they are dangerous to the Crown, and the other is that they are so cack-handed, so crass, so vulgar, so common, so obvious and so artificial and pretentious that every time they open up their mouths they make enemies for themselves and are perfect foils for the good behaviour of all of the other royals.

"The jury is out on that one, but we will see."

Piers Morgan also said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped of their royal titles for "trashing the institution and causing a lot of damage".

Discussing the royal couple, the TV favourite blasted Harry and Meghan for "weaponizing" mental health and racism - adding that it was "hypocritical to do that whilst making hundreds of millions out of their royal titles".

He explained: "I think they should be stripped of their titles because they're trashing the institution and causing a lot of damage in the Commonwealth where a lot of the countries are believing this racism crap.

"They've become the world's biggest victims in the middle of a pandemic. It's pathetic. Harry needs to grow up."

RELATED: Oprah doubts Harry's claims

Royal aides reportedly want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to give up their titles after a "disgraceful" swipe at Charles' and Philip's parenting skills.

It came after the Duke of Sussex suggested he had been failed by his dad after he claimed he moved Archie and Meghan to the USA to "break the cycle" of "genetic pain" from his own childhood.

Senior courtiers told the Mail on Sunday that the Duke's attack had prompted a sense of "bewilderment and betrayal" in the palace.

Prince Harry's documentary series with Oprah Winfrey was released earlier this month on Apple TV.

Harry had previously claimed that he had to make deals with Netflix and Spotify after revealing to Oprah he had been cut off by the royal family following Megxit.

Meghan and Harry have signed two massive deals - one with Netflix rumoured to be worth £100 million ($A183 million) and another with Spotify believed to be worth about £30 million (55 million).

Speaking to Oprah about the streaming deal, Harry said: "We didn't have a plan.

"That was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us."

Prince Harry said his own father Prince Charles had stopped taking his calls for a time and that he had been cut off at the start of 2020.

He said: "I've got what my mum left me, and without that, we would not have been able to do this."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Harry and Meghan crisis escalates