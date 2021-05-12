Harry and Meghan’s latest surprise venture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have teamed up with a US consumer goods giant to "promote gender equality."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation today announced the multi-year global partnership with Procter & Gamble, an American multinational known for its cleaning goods.

The statement said: "Archewell Foundation believes that with community, and through compassionate service to others, we can unleash systemic cultural change. In service of doing this, and building more compassionate communities, Archewell Foundation announced a multi-year global partnership today with Procter & Gamble."

The partnership with the American multinational consumer goods firm will focus on gender equality, more inclusive online spaces, and resilience and impact through sport.

The statement on the Archewell website said: "Through Archewell Foundation, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a mission to build a more equitable and just future for women and girls.

"In this partnership, Archewell Foundation and P & G will put a priority focus on gender equity."

When she was 11, Meghan wrote to Procter & Gamble to object to sexism in a dishwashing detergent commercial which included the line: "Mothers around America are fighting greasy pots and pans."

She asked P & G to change the advert to "people all over America" and the company subsequently amended the language.

What Meghan did as a thoughtful 11-year-old landed her on the US cable TV show for kids 'Nick News' in 1993. In that ootage young Meghan called out TV commercial for hurting people's feelings.

Now, the Archewell statement added: "The partnership will elevate the voices of adolescent girls to ensure their point of view and lived experience is heard at the tables where decisions are made.

"Expanding on P & G's collaboration with Promundo, together we will underscore the importance of engaging men and boys in the drive for gender equity throughout society and encourage shared caregiving at home so everyone in the family can thrive."

It comes as P & G joined Archewell Foundation in supporting Harvest Home, a homeless shelter specifically for expectant mothers, on Mother's Day.

- With The Sun

Originally published as Harry and Meghan's latest surprise venture