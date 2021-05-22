Harry blasts royals for ‘total neglect’

Prince Harry used drinking and drugs to deal with Diana’s death

Prince Harry used drinking and drugs to deal with Diana’s death

Prince Harry accuses his family of showing "total neglect" for his mental health woes and claims dad Charles made him "suffer" in a bombshell documentary set to leave the Palace reeling.

In the doc, The Me You Can't See, the Duke of Sussex opens up about his struggles with his mental well-being and the trauma that haunts him after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Harry's new documentary with Oprah Winfrey was released today. Picture: Apple TV+

And in stunningly candid moments, Harry, 36, launches blistering attacks on his close relatives - and even admits to past drug use and booze binges to escape from his anguish.

He reveals that he's been in therapy for "four or five years" - while also opening up about turning his back on Britain and his family to "break the cycle" of grief being passed down the generations.

Harry also spoke out about his wife Meghan's mental health struggles, saying: "Meghan decided to share with me the suicidal thoughts and the practicalities of how she was going to end her life.

"The scariest thing for her was her clarity of thought."

The Duke blasts his own dad Charles, saying he did little to help him through his struggles.

He said: "My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, 'Well, it was like that for me so it's going to be like that for you'.

"That doesn't make sense. Just because you suffered, that doesn't mean your kids have to suffer. Actually quite the opposite.

"If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, you can make it right for your kids."

The trailer teased an appearance from Meghan Markle. Picture: Apple TV+

"We chose to put our mental health first. That's what we're doing. And that's what we will continue to do. Isn't this all about breaking the cycle?

"Isn't it all about making sure that history doesn't repeat itself? That whatever pain and suffering has happened to you, that you don't pass on."

Harry spoke in the documentary about suffering through a "nightmare time" in his life from when he was 28 until 32.

"I'm freaking out every single time I jump in the car, or see a camera. I would just start sweating," he said.

The five-part celebrity-packed documentary series was released on Apple TV+.

The Duke also spoke about his mother Princess Diana's death and a haunting memory he has of her driving him as a boy and being chased by several paparazzi on mopeds.

"She was almost unable to drive because of the tears. There was no protection," he said.

"One of the feelings that comes up with me always is the helplessness … That happened every single day until the day she died."

Harry said he was never given the space or the time to really mourn his mother's death, and that led him to eventually try drinking and drugs to numb his lingering pain.

Harry said he would try to "feel less" of what he was feeling and would abstain from drinking all week and then drink "a week's worth" in one sitting as a coping mechanism.

"I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling", the Duke admits.

"But I slowly became aware that, OK, I wasn't drinking Monday to Friday, but I would probably drink a week's worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night.

"And I would find myself drinking, not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something."

Lady Gaga is one of the famous faces who makes an appearance. Picture: Apple TV+

The series also features special guests talking about their own mental health experiences, including Lady Gaga and Glenn Close.

The episodes tackle different topics related to mental health, such as not being afraid to ask for help, finding what works for you, and finding the right community to heal.

Meghan revealed during the high-profile Oprah interview earlier this year that her mental health suffered while she was living in the UK and that she was not given the help she needed when she reportedly felt suicidal.

Harry also spoke about trying to get help from his family during this difficult time when his wife was "struggling" while she was pregnant with their son Archie.

"I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever, it is just got met with total silence, total neglect," he said.

It comes just over two months after Oprah's bombshell interview with Harry and Meghan Markle. Picture: CBS

The Duke said that what stopped his wife from giving into suicidal thoughts was how "unfair" it would be to him.

"The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum and to now be put in a position of losing another woman in my life, with a baby inside of her, our baby," he said.

"The scariest thing for her was her clarity of thought. She hadn't 'lost it.' ... She was completely sane. Yet in the quiet of night, these thoughts woke her up."

In the final episode of the series, Harry spoke about how his mother continues to have a major impact on his family life.

"I wish she could have met Meghan. I wish she was around for Archie," Harry said of his mum.

"I got a photo up in his nursery ... and it was one of the first words that he said. Apart from mama, papa, it was then grandma, grandma Diana.

"It's the sweetest thing but at the same time makes me really sad," he said.

A trailer for the series released last week came amid reports the Duke would drop "truth bombs" in a "deeply personal" interview.

It showed clips of Harry as a 12-year-old at his mother's funeral and now with his wife, who looked over his shoulder as he worked on a laptop.

"To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today's world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength," he said in the trailer.

"The results of this year will be felt for decades," Harry added over a photo of Meghan reading to their son Archie.

"By kids, families, husbands, wives - everybody."

The series comes after Harry last week told actor Dax Shepard on his podcast that his father Charles passed on "genetic pain" from his own troubled childhood.

Harry shares new footage of Archie playing on a swing. Picture: Apple Tv+

During the frank chat about his mental health with the podcast host and actor, Harry also claimed that his life was "a mixture between The Truman Show and being in a zoo."

In his interview with Oprah earlier this year, the Duke had claimed he believed his father and brother, Prince William, are "trapped" in their royal family roles.

He said that he "didn't see a way out" of the firm in the explosive interview and claimed he was also previously "trapped."

The Duke told Oprah that he would have quit if it wasn't for Meghan.

Harry will reportedly appear on Good Morning America on Friday morning after the series premiere to discuss the show.

In another episode, Oprah speaks to Harry about her own battle with mental health.

"All over the world, people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain. Being able to say, 'This is what happened what happened to me,' is crucial,'" she said.

They have both said they are speaking now about their mental well-being to "destigmatise a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers."

