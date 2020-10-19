Harry scores another huge honour

Central Queensland’s Harry Grant has been named the RLPA Rookie of the Year after a stellar season with the Wests Tigers. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

RUGBY LEAGUE: The gongs keep coming for Harry Grant.

The 22-year-old has been voted the RLPA Rookie of the Year for 2020 after a breakout season with the Wests Tigers.

He beat out the likes of Toby Rudolf, Eli Katoa, Herbie Farnworth and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to join an impressive honour roll that includes Darius Boyd, Daly Cherry-Evans, Cameron Munster and Payne Haas.

Grant joined the Tigers in Round 3 from the Melbourne Storm on an historic player loan arrangement.

He played 15 of a possible 18 games, in which he had eight try contributions and six linebreak assists to go with an average of 82 metres and 49 tackles a game, earning him the club’s Rookie of the Year.

The Central Queensland dummy-half has also earned a place in the Queensland Maroons train-on squad for the Origin series, which kicks off in Adelaide on November 4.

