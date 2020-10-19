Menu
Central Queensland’s Harry Grant has been named the RLPA Rookie of the Year after a stellar season with the Wests Tigers. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)
Rugby League

Harry scores another huge honour

Pam McKay
19th Oct 2020 5:00 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The gongs keep coming for Harry Grant.

The 22-year-old has been voted the RLPA Rookie of the Year for 2020 after a breakout season with the Wests Tigers.

He beat out the likes of Toby Rudolf, Eli Katoa, Herbie Farnworth and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to join an impressive honour roll that includes Darius Boyd, Daly Cherry-Evans, Cameron Munster and Payne Haas.

Grant joined the Tigers in Round 3 from the Melbourne Storm on an historic player loan arrangement.

He played 15 of a possible 18 games, in which he had eight try contributions and six linebreak assists to go with an average of 82 metres and 49 tackles a game, earning him the club’s Rookie of the Year.

The Central Queensland dummy-half has also earned a place in the Queensland Maroons train-on squad for the Origin series, which kicks off in Adelaide on November 4.

harry grant melbourne storm queensland maroons rlpa rookie of the year rugby league wests tigers
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

