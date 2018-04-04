Harry would like some help

Harry and mum Cherylee are selling tickets to raise funds to help Harry live life the way he would like to.

EMU Park's Harry Randall is a born fighter who has battled with severe Irlen Syndrome and Scoptic Sensitivity for the entire eight years of his life.

The disorder is a perceptual processing disorder. It is not an optical problem. It is a problem with the brain's ability to process visual information.

Mum Cherylee said he is a courageous boy who just wants to live a normal life.

"Harry has been functioning as a visually-impaired person even though his vision is reported to be perfectly normal,” Cherylee said.

"He has missed out on so much developmental learning right up until June 2016 when he received his first set of Irlen lenses.

"He had tears in his eyes when he saw our faces for the first time or leaves on a tree even a plane in the sky.

"Life without the glasses meant Harry only saw distortion or half objects in his left eye and was totally black in his right eye.”

Unfortunately for Harry and his family, Irlen glasses are not covered with Medicare or financially supported by the government.

Adding to their woes, Cherylee said Harry was also diagnosed with severe speech and language impairment with low working memory which is related to the Irlen Syndrome.

"I am proud of my son; he loves school, maths, and his goal is to read by himself. He has an endless bookshelf of books at home all waiting to be read by him.

"To make this happen, I have started a monster raffle fundraiser supported by the Emu Park Lions Club.

"I am currently collecting donations from local businesses in Emu Park, Yeppoon and Rockhampton and am blown away by the overwhelming support.

"We are fundraising for an Orcam eye 2.0 which is a life-changing device that will help and support Harry in his everyday life.

"The device is valued at almost $6000 and that is money we simply do not have.

"He will finally be able to read a book by himself, to walk to the toilet at school without forgetting which one to go into, to count money and tell the time, something most of us take for granted.”

Cherylee said she will be at the Festival of the Wind on Sunday April 8 at the entrance selling tickets for the Monster Raffle and would like to encourage the community to come along and buy a ticket or two to be in the chance to win some fabulous prizes while also helping the family to raise funds to help Harry realise his dreams.

Cherylee said she will continue to sell tickets for the raffle at various venues until the raffle is drawn on Friday May 18 by Emu Park Lions.

To donate please call Cherylee on 0456554398.