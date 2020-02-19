Our Harry’s back in the white apron

Season 8 third place finisher Harry Foster is returning to MasterChef for the show's new Back to Win season.

Season 8 third place finisher Harry Foster is returning to MasterChef for the show's new Back to Win season. Channel 10

A LOT has changed since Harry Foster last cooked in the MasterChef kitchen more than three years ago.

After finishing third in season eight of the reality cooking show, the Rockhampton-born foodie and bartender relocated to Tasmania where he worked in luxury accommodation and co-opened a gin distillery.

He also went back to university to study plant science and, having recently moved to the Sunshine Coast, shares his "catch and cook" approach to sustainable seafood with his social media followers.

"I am obsessed with the ocean. I fish and spearfish a lot," he said.

"I wanted to study plant science to look into the commercial aspect of native Australian plants and growing them on a commercial scale for distilleries and restaurants."

He has put his studies on hold to return in MasterChef Australia's new Back to Win-themed season.

He is one of two dozen returning contestants, representing all 11 seasons of the show, who are out to claim the trophy which eluded them before.

He'll be competing against some of the brand's most successful finalists including Poh Ling Yeow, Hayden Quinn and Reynold Poernomo.

"Coming back to the show was a no-brainer. It's an awesome second chance," he said.

"I'm really happy where I am with cooking and I just wanted to have fun with it."

He describes the reality cooking show's new hosts - Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen - as refreshing.

"All of them are so professional, enthusiastic and energetic. It's nice to see," he said.

"With the old judges, they'd been doing it for so long maybe it was a bit stagnant for them.

"It's been so fun to come back and experience it again. To put everybody in the same room is really exciting."

Filming for MasterChef: Back to Win is currently underway in Melbourne.