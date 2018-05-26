Harry's Storm debut 'wonderful memory' for Yeppoon family

STOKED: Harry Grant with his family after his debut for the Melbourne Storm last weekend.

STOKED: Harry Grant with his family after his debut for the Melbourne Storm last weekend. CONTRIBUTED

RUGBY LEAGUE: Yeppoon's Margie Grant was taken aback a bit when son Harry told her he would make his NRL debut with the Melbourne Storm in the Round 11 clash against Manly.

Margie was on a school camp at Emerald when she got the call - and she admits she didn't believe him at first.

"I said, 'No, Harry'.

"He said, 'Yes, Mum'.

"I said, 'Oh God, that's so exciting'."

Margie, husband Paul and their three other sons - Billy, George and Paul - and their partners, all made the trip to Melbourne to witness the magical moment at AAMI Park.

"He was pretty calm when we were together in the motel (before the game) but he would have had butterflies, no doubt," Margie said.

While the Storm didn't win, it was still a fantastic night for the Grant family.

Harry Grant made the Queensland schoolboys open rugby leauge team in 2015. Chris Ison ROK270515cleague3

Harry slotted comfortably into the hooking role in place of Brandon Smith, who started the game in the absence of regular skipper Cameron Smith who was serving a week's suspension.

"I hope Harry showed them what he can do - and I think he did," Margie said.

"He did us proud and himself proud.

"He went really well and I think he got the respect of (those) who will, hopefully, be his future teammates.

"We were thrilled to see him run on and we were just very excited for him.

"It was great that we were all part of it.

"It's certainly a wonderful memory to keep."

Harry will this weekend return to the ranks of the Storm's feeder club, the Sunshine Coast Falcons, for their Intrust Super Cup clash with the Tweed Heads Seagulls.

Harry Grant playing for the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the Intrust Super Cup. John McCutcheon

Harry tells melbournestorm.com.au his story.

"Two weeks ago I went back home to Yeppoon.

I've still got posters of Cameron Smith on the wall in my room.

A week later he was presenting me with my debut NRL jersey at training.

It was surreal - I couldn't wipe the smile off my face, I was smiling the whole time.

I was listening to Smithy thinking, 'how good is this'!

Growing up, Cameron was one of my rugby league idols, alongside Darren Lockyer and Billy Slater.

On Saturday night, I got the chance to play my first NRL match and I got to play alongside Billy Slater. It was a childhood dream.

Everything has been pretty surreal for me.

You always dream of that moment to make your first-grade debut.

To do it in the purple jersey was even more special.

For me the dream to play NRL started back when I was playing at the age of 4 or 5.

I was always playing competitively or in the back yard with my brothers.

For me it was everything.

I was pretty nervous the whole week leading up to the game on Saturday night.

I didn't really want to think too far into it.

Once the game came around I was very nervous.

Sitting on the bench didn't really help but once I got out there I was sweet.

It was a lot quicker than I'm used to.

There were big bodies everywhere and I was always on edge.

I called mum and dad straight after Craig told me I would be playing.

They were stoked for me.

Mum didn't believe it really, she was speechless just like I was.

They came down to Melbourne with my brothers and their girlfriends for the weekend. I had a few mates come down too which was awesome.

It was great to have everyone here together for the game.

It will be a memory I cherish for a long time."