Hartley brothers score more than half of team's total

FINE STROKE: Frenchville's Brent Hartley on his way to an impressive 75.

CRICKET: Brothers Brent and Lachlan Hartley put on 132 runs between them in Frenchville's crushing defeat of Rockhampton Brothers on Saturday.

The Falcons soared to a 173-run win in Round 12 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

The Hartley boys were in fine form, with Brent scoring 75 and Lachlan 52.

Leighton Milburn also made an unbeaten half-century as Frenchville finished on 5-233.

Frenchville's Leighton Milburn made 57 not out against Rockhampton Brothers. Allan Reinikka ROK190119acricket

It then dismantled Brothers with the ball, dismissing them for just 60.

Luke Reid was the only batsman to offer any resistance, top-scoring with 22.

Brent Hartley's decision to bowl Sam Chew in the absence of regular spinner Logan Whitfield proved a master stroke, and he took five wickets.

Brent said it was good to get among the runs again, especially when the side was without captain Joe McGahan who was an integral part of their batting unit.

"We started off pretty well. We won the toss and chose to bat,” he said.

Stian Koen bowling for Brothers in the Capricorn Challenge on Saturday. Allan Reinikka ROK190119acricket

"We stuck to our plans and did what we've been doing for the last couple of weeks - we built big partnerships and ended up with a big total of 233.”

Brent said once the Frenchville bowlers broke through to take the first couple of wickets they then fell consistently.

He said Chaice Bidgood produced his normal, economical spell and Chew impressed with his five-for.

Brent said Frenchville was not looking too far ahead, focusing on each week.

He said the players' hard work at training was reaping rewards.

"We're scoring big totals when we're batting first and when we're bowling we're skittling teams for less than half our total which has been good,” he said.

"We'll just keep doing what we've been doing and try to keep building.”

Rockhampton Brothers' Ken Litschner in action on Saturday. Allan Reinikka ROK190119acricket

Reid said there was not much to say about Brothers' performance.

"We probably had a near full-strength side this week... and with Joe McGahan out, we thought we were in with a good chance to at least be quite competitive,” he said.

"To go like we did was a bit of a disappointment.”

In the other game game, BITS beat Gracemere, passing its total of 160 in the 35th over with five wickets in hand.