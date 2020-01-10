Hartley discusses mid-season strategy against runners up Bulls

CRICKET: The Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge is getting back into the swing of things this weekend, with round 12 kicking off at Rocky Cricket Grounds.

Frenchville Falcons are leading the ladder as the mid-season begins, followed by Gracemere Bulls.

The two will face off this Saturday - a match that Falcons’ captain Brent Hartley expects will be another tough clash.

“Every game against Gracemere is always a tough challenge,” he said.

“There are not many times one team has blasted the other off the park.

“They are always tight games and it comes down to a couple of blokes standing up and putting in solid performances.

“Hopefully we can have a few blokes stand up with the bat and ball and get the win.”

Hartley said the team was “excited” to get back into the season especially after watching all the action of the test cricket and Big Bash on TV.

“We’re excited to get back into it and there is no better team to play our first game against,” he said.

“I am sure the boys will be up for a challenge. It will be good to get back into the swing of things.”

When talking about the team’s game plan for round 12, Hartley said they would stick to the standard strategy.

“Usually in Rocky, if we win the toss we can bat most times and because we haven’t had as much rain, it usually helps the wicket,” he said.

“If we are batting first, we will try for the 40 overs and get a decent total on the board.

“If we can get 180-200, it would be pretty hard for Gracemere to chase it down.”

Hartley said the fielding work would also be crucial to solidify a hold on the game.

“If we strangle the offensive, bat deep and get solid partnerships.

“And with the ball, we could turn around and put pressure on the batsman and tie them down.”

The team’s “top four”: Sam Chew, Lachlan and Brent Hartley and Jack Harris, will be key components of the Falcon’s line up on Saturday.

“We put an emphasis on us setting the team up for a decent platform,” Hartley said.

“If we are two wickets down, with 10-15 overs to go, the last batsman can cash in towards the end.

“It’s about getting the team up, being selfish at the top and knuckling down so we are giving our team a chance in the afternoon to be bowling towards a solid target.”

The Bulls will also have a key player up their sleeves with Todd Harmsworth.

“With Bulls’ batting, he is probably their stand out batter this year,” Hartley said.

“We will put a lot of pressure on him to get the runs.

“We will put a bit of a strangle on him so we can defensively make in rounds to get them out.”

See Monday’s edition of The Morning Bulletin for round 12’s game scores.

Round 12 Fixtures

Saturday 10am: The Glen v Capricorn Coast Parkana at Sun Valley Park

Saturday at 10am: BYE CA Accounting Rockhampton Brothers

Saturday at 12pm: Frenchville Falcons v Gracemere Bulls at FSCO (Oval 2)

Current Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge Ladder:

1 - Frenchville Falcons

2 - Gracemere Bulls

3 - The Glen

4 - Capricorn Coast Parkana

5 - CA Accounting Rockhampton Brothers