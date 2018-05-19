Menu
SURF AND TURF: Hartley St Recreation Reserve will open in style today with 10 games of rugby league being played at the new site.
News

Hartley St sports hub opens today

19th May 2018 6:27 AM

EMU Park Junior Rugby League president Dave Armstrong is over the moon with excitement as he gets ready for the official opening of Hartley Street Recreation Reserve.

Dave said the facility was top rung, with high-standard amenities.

"We will have all 10 teams hit the ground today in a massive day of football for the opening,” Armstrong said.

"We have a first-class kiosk and a bar that the club will run with any profits going back into the club.

"I can't commend the three tiers of government enough for providing sports in Emu Park with such a facility.

OPENING DAY: The plan to cater for expected crowds at today's extravaganza to open the Hartley Street Recreation Reserve. INSET: Emu Park Rugby League Club Juniors president Dave Armstrong.
"We expect to have a lot more spectators come along now that we have such a fine facility available with plenty of parking.”

Mayor Bill Ludwig will be joined today by Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, Lance Cummins from Emu Park Community Bendigo Bank, representatives from Emus Rugby League Club, along with local dignitaries and members of the community to celebrate the milestone at the new facility.

Emu Park Junior Rugby League President Dave Armstrong
Federal Minister for Regional Development John McVeigh said the jointly funded $4.75 million project formed part of the Coalition Government's commitment to investing in regional Australia.

Funding breakdown - $4.75m project:

$1.5m from Australian Government (Community Development Grants);

$1.5m from Queensland Government (Get Playing Plus program);

$1.5m from Livingstone Shire Council; and

$250,000 from Emu Park Community Bendigo Bank.

Official opening

Emu Park Sports and Recreation Reserve Official Opening Event

Saturday, May 19, 11.30am for the opening

Games begin at 9.30am

Hartley Street, Emu Park

    Local Partners