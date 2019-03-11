Hartley's unbeaten ton sets platform for big score

ON FIRE: Frenchville opener Lachlan Hartley leads the way with the willow, scoring an unbeaten 101 in his team's big win over Rockhampton Brothers on Saturday.

CRICKET: Lachlan Hartley posted an unbeaten century in Frenchville's double bonus point win over Rockhampton Brothers in the penultimate round of the Rockhampton A-grade premiership on Saturday.

The opener was dropped twice early in his innings but dug in to finish at 101 not out as Frenchville piled on the runs to finish at 3/247.

His brother Brent Hartley hit seven fours on his way to an impressive 64.

Brothers managed just 43 in reply, with Ken Litschner the only batsman to reach double figures.

Chaice Bidgood was the best of Frenchville's bowlers, bagging 4/4 from four overs, while skipper Joe McGahan took 3/11 from five.

Hartley said it was good to get among the runs in the lead-in to the finals series in a fortnight.

"When you get that 100 you know it's worth all the sweat and the hard work you've put in,” he said.

"It was one of those I worked really hard for.

"I got two chances, I don't usually get them, so I knuckled down and said it's going to be my day so made sure of it.”

Frenchville's Brent Hartley hits out on his way to 64. Jann Houley

McGahan said it was a "complete performance” from his team.

"The goal this week was to get bonus points this game and we performed really well and were able to take them away,” he said.

"I'm incredibly proud of how the guys went today - we bowled accurately and patiently and the batsmen were able to bat patiently at the start and kick on at the end.”

McGahan said it was good for his top order batsmen to get some quality time in the middle before the final against Gracemere.

He said Hartley's century was well deserved and laid the platform for one of the team's biggest tallies of the season.

Frenchville were on equal points with Gracemere heading into Saturday's game.

They now have to wait for the result of Gracemere's clash with Brothers this Saturday in the last game of the regular season to know if they have secured the minor premiership.

McGahan said it could well go down to the wire: "If Gracemere are able to get maximum points next week, the percentages will be really close.”