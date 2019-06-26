Hart's 'hot finish' in Emu Park Pro-Am

FIRING ON FAIRWAYS: Gold Coast-based professional Tim Hart won the inaugural Komatsu Emu Park Golf Club Pro-Am with a round of 8-under par 64.

FIRING ON FAIRWAYS: Gold Coast-based professional Tim Hart won the inaugural Komatsu Emu Park Golf Club Pro-Am with a round of 8-under par 64. CONTRIBUTED

GOLF: Tim Hart stormed home to win the inaugural Komatsu Emu Park Golf Club Pro-Am on Tuesday.

The Gold Coast-based professional reeled off an eagle and four birdies in his last six holes to win by one shot with a score of 8-under par 64.

Jay Mackenzie and Brett Rankin were equal second, with former Yeppoon professional Adam Blyth coming in fourth a shot further back.

Clear blue skies and perfect playing conditions greeted the 28 professionals who were chasing a share of the $11,000 prize pool.

Hart's win came hot on the heels of his third-placed finish at the 72-hole Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am, which wrapped up on Sunday.

"My hot finish was incredible,” Hart said after his winning round at Emu Park.

"I rolled a good putt in for eagle on the first hole, which was my sixth last hole for the day, then everything just clicked from that point on.

"This was my first time seeing the course and it is fairly impressive.”

Mackenzie's result was his best finish on the Ladbrokes PGA Pro-Am Series.

"I'm thrilled. I just went out there and tried to play today with no expectations and this approach has paid off,” he said.

Rankin said the course was presented in great condition and was a credit to all involved.