Has busy stretch seen an influx of traffic?

The intersection at the Gavial-Gracemere Rd and Burnett Hwy is a dangerous spot for accidents, despite a number of warnings as you approach the t-intersection.

The intersection at the Gavial-Gracemere Rd and Burnett Hwy is a dangerous spot for accidents, despite a number of warnings as you approach the t-intersection.

ONE concerned Gracemere resident watched out towards her kitchen window, her eyes fixated on the trucks passing her backyard on Gavial-Gracemere Rd.

On Monday afternoon, she gave The Morning Bulletin food for thought on the potential involvement of the road in motorists’ trek through the area as they travelled north across to the yet-to-be-completed Rockhampton Ring Road which started in 2018.

While the project is currently in its early stages, the resident (who wishes to remain anonymous) said she’d already noticed an increase in traffic which she worried would wear the “country suburban road”.

But she begged the question if the road infrastructure surrounding Gracemere could cope with an influx of vehicles, especially trucks.

“There doesn’t appear to be a permanent fix … the trucks make plenty of noise but sometimes it can be quiet,” she said.

“We’re right at the corridor (of the Rockhampton Ring Road) … I can see trucks ripping through Gavial Gracemere Rd to shorten time though the area.”

Her concern had heightened recently after she’d seen trucks hurdling down the hill on Gavial-Gracemere Rd at 80km to 100km, which she believed could potentially be dangerous.

Meanwhile, she called the intersection of the road with Burnett Hwy “an accident waiting to happen”.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has responded to concerns Gavial-Gracemere Rd was not equipped for an influx of traffic once the Rockhampton Ring Road was to be established.

A spokesman told The Morning Bulletin Gavial-Gracemere Rd was an approved route for “heavy vehicle combinations up to a 19m semi-trailer”.

This means motorists can use the link between the Capricorn Hwy, Burnett Hwy and Bruce Hwy without restriction.

“We record an average of 21,800 vehicles per day using Gavial-Gracemere Road in the area of Russell St, only about 950 are heavy vehicles,” the spokesman said.

Travelling from the south, access to the future Rockhampton Ring Road will be promoted through the Bruce Hwy and Capricorn Hwy from the existing Yeppen Roundabout.

Meanwhile, access to the Rockhampton Ring Road from the north will be via the Bruce Hwy and Yeppoon Rd intersection.

The Queensland Government has committed three years for the planning project of the Rockhampton Ring Road.