Has coal triggered a property market jump for this CQ town?

CLERMONT has seen a spike in its real estate market with a record number of sales made throughout December.

According to RP Data, the mining town, which is located 150km from Adani's Carmichael coal mine site, saw six properties sell throughout the month, three of those selling last week within a day of each other.

One two-bedroom home on Box St sold to a Clermont couple for $130,000 after spending only 29 days on the market.

Overall, Clermont recorded 40 property sales throughout the year, with an average of 3-4 sales per month.

This increase in sales comes after the REIQ's September quarter report revealed Isaac Shire had the second highest percentage increase in house prices (on less than 2400m2 of land) for the state over a 12-month period.

13 Sirius St, Clermont, sold on December 20 for $240,000. Contributed

The report shows the region had seen a 14.3 per cent increase, with 157 annual sales and an annual median sale of $160,000.

Elsewhere, the Central Highlands had the highest percentage increase in house prices (on more than 2400m2 of land) to add further weight to evidence of an improving market in the CQ mining region.

28 Douglass St, Clermont, sold on December 21 for $205,000. Contributed

The report shows the region had seen a 13.8 per cent increase (on larger allotment properties), with 46 annual sales and an annual median sale of $432,500.

The Central Highlands also topped the highest percentage increase in unit prices with a 29.3 per cent increase, 32 annual sales and an annual median sale of $174,500.

Owner of Clermont Pharmacy, Grant Oswald, said the general vibe of the mining town had been really positive since the Blair Athol coal mine opened back up after being bought by TerraCom for $1 last year.

Grant Oswald. Kathleen Calderwood ROK

"The increasing coal prices have helped the town as well,” he said.

"There has been some movement in the real estate market which is great to see because it has been down in the doldrums for so long. Seeing some sales around the place is awesome.”

Mr Oswald sees this general positivity continuing into the new year but said the biggest thing the region needs is rain.

"If we get a good wet season I think it would be fantastic for the whole region,” he said.