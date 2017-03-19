Has ice hurt you? Have your say on govt's action plan

THE Queensland Government wants people to have their say on the draft Action on Ice plan ahead of a summit in Rockhampton next month.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga last month hosted a meeting with victims of ice addiction and Premier Annastasia Palaszczuk.

She said the action plan was aimed at informing Queenslanders about ice and its impacts on the individual, families, front line service providers and the community.

Ms Lauga said it places ice within the broader context of responding to alcohol and other drugs and has a focus on:

reducing supply (primarily through law enforcement activity)

reducing demand (through prevention, early intervention and treatment);

minimising harm (through specialised programs, services and initiatives).

The Ice Regional Community Engagement Summit will be held in Rockhampton on April 27, as part of a series of forums aimed at understanding the impacts of the drug in various parts of the state.

Ms Lauga said the impact of ice was felt by front-line emergency services workers, the courts, the health system, public housing and education.

"Importantly, it causes a disproportionate level of harm in regional areas that we know are already doing it tough in many other ways,” she said.

"I've spoken to the families of the people who pay the terrible toll of this drug - the families of the victims, the families desperately trying to pull their loved ones from its awful grip.

"We need to come down hard with the full resources of our law enforcement agencies on the criminal groups producing this drug, be they outlaw motorcycle gangs or international syndicates or any other group.”

Those interested can comment on the action plan by;

writing to The Department of the Premier and Cabinet, PO Box 15185, City East, Queensland 4002

emailing combat-ice@premiers.qld.gov.au with the subject line Submission - Action on Ice

Comments close Friday, March 31.