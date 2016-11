MOTORISTS are being cautioned about a giant deer roaming around one of Rockhampton's main roads.

A resident posted on Rockhampton Classifieds about 9.20am that a giant deer was running around Lakes Creek Road, 500m from Teys towards Emu Park.

A Main Roads spokeswoman said the Department of Main Roads and Transport would investigate.