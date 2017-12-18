Has the Grinch snatched this Christmas puppy?

This two-month-old stumpy-tail Smithfield male puppy had been left locked inside the house when thieves broke in on Saturday morning and stole power tools. The puppy is now missing.

This two-month-old stumpy-tail Smithfield male puppy had been left locked inside the house when thieves broke in on Saturday morning and stole power tools. The puppy is now missing. Contributed

A YOUNG man has been left heartbroken after a puppy his parents gave him as an early Christmas present went missing after thieves broke into his home on Saturday morning.

The two-month-old stumpy-tail Smithfield male puppy had been left locked inside the house while his owner, James O'Meara, went around to his parents place to mow their lawn.

His dad, Shane, spoke with The Morning Bulletin today after the family had door-knocked along the Fitzroy River and nearby streets as James' house is on Wharf St, Depot Hill.

Shane said James left his house at 9am and returned about 1pm to find the back door had been jimmied open, a number of power tools stolen, a speaker system and the puppy missing.

He said the thieves had to go underneath the house to access the back door.

Shane said James had hoped the puppy had simply run away from the intruders when he was frightened by them, but there was no sign of the puppy in the backyard or nearby streets.

The house had been targeted by thieves days earlier with six car tyres stolen and a wheelie bin stolen.

Shane said the family had put flyers up everywhere today and had spoken with the Rockhampton Pound and RSPCA.

The family are offering a $100 reward. Phone 0436374552 or 0417793695 if you have any information that will lead to James being reunited with his Christmas puppy.