Hastings Deering gets behind QRL's new Colts comp

STRONG COMBINATION: Hastings Deering apprentice Ben England and Capras under-20 squad member Will Mohr are looking forward to the new Colts rugby league competition which kicks off next year. Allan Reinikka ROK231017acapras1

RUGBY LEAGUE: Will Mohr is a rugby league star on the rise and he is excited about what lies ahead.

The 18-year-old is a member of the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras under-20 train-on squad and he is hungry to secure his place in the starting line-up for season 2018.

From March 10-11 next year, Queensland's leading players will showcase their skills in the Hastings Deering Colts, a new statewide under-20 competition aligned with the Intrust Super Cup.

QRL managing director Robert Moore said it was an exciting time for participants and fans of the game.

Moore said the QRL was "absolutely delighted” to announce the partnership with Hastings Deering as the game transitions into a new era of pathway opportunities for its best young talent.

"One of the real strengths of the Hastings Deering Colts is that players will be able to play in a high-standard statewide competition without having to move from their home region, which was a regular occurrence under the previous National Youth Competition model,” he said.

Facets of the NYC would remain, with the new Queensland competition to maintain a strong focus on education and well-being.

Mohr, an apprentice electrician, said the competition presented a great opportunity for regional players but the emphasis on preparing them for life after sport was also really important.

CQ product Mohr had his first game of rugby league at seven and played the past two seasons with the Clermont Bears in the Central Highlands A-grade competition.

He is looking forward to taking the next step on the road that he hopes will ultimately lead him to the NRL.

Mohr and his fellow squad members are counting down to the start of the pre-season on November 4.

"It's a strong-looking squad. Hopefully we can go in and get a good pre-season under our belt and put the best team out on the park next year,” he said.

"I'm expecting the competition will be faster, more physical and a lot more intense but I'm really looking forward to the challenge.”

Mohr said it was great that a high-profile company such as Hastings Deering had thrown its support behind the Colts competition.

Thirteen Intrust Super Cup clubs will field a team, with the only one not represented, the PNG Hunters, working towards entry in 2019.

The Western Mustangs will make up the 14-team competition, flying the flag for Toowoomba and the Darling Downs.

Hastings Deering has business centres in many of the areas with teams in the competition.

Hastings Deering's general manager - people, Vincent Cosgrove said research clearly showed competitive sport positively engaged small communities on a number of levels.

"The inaugural Hastings Deering Colts competition provides us with a unique opportunity to align with Queensland's premier sporting body and bring people and communities together through sport,” Cosgrove said.

"We are committed to supporting future talent within our business and we see a clear synergy with this competition and our organisation's values.”