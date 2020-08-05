Hat-trick hero in TCC’s stunning comeback

The Cathedral College scored 26 points in the second half to score a stunning come from behind victory over Ignatius Park in their Aaron Payne Cup clash in Mackay today. Photo: Callum Dick

The Cathedral College scored 26 points in the second half to score a stunning come from behind victory over Ignatius Park in their Aaron Payne Cup clash in Mackay today. Photo: Callum Dick

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Cathedral College overcame a half-time deficit and the loss of two front rowers to score a memorable victory over Ignatius Park today.

Down 8-nil at half-time, the Rockhampton side produced a blockbuster second half, running in 26 unanswered points against the highly fancied Townsville outfit.

Watch replays of today’s Aaron Payne Cup, Cowboys Challenge games here

Winger Noah Chadwick scored a hat-trick, producing some incredible aerial skills in his third.

Hooker Jai Hansen was rewarded for another standout performance with the team’s fourth try.

Halfback Brodie Gill, who assumed the kicking duties in the second half, kicked five from five, landing four conversions and a penalty.

Victorious coach Mick Busby applauded his side for the way they “dug deep” and produced an inspired second half.

The Cathedral College’s second rower Tyler Conroy got through a mountain of work in his team’s 26-8 win over Ignatius Park in the Aaron Payne Cup clash in Mackay. Photo: Callum Dick

“It was a tale of two halves, wasn’t it? They were all over us in the first half.

“Our boys gave too much away, too many penalties, and we didn’t get the ball.

“But they really dug deep and our second half was great.

“That’s the first time we’ve beaten Ignatius Park in probably five or six years.”

Busby said the depth of his squad came to the fore after their two front rowers were injured - Matt Hedges (knee) in the second minute of the game and Nathan Kleidon (ankle) in the opening minutes of the second half.

Co-captain Riley Boaza put in another powerhouse performance in the front row, while Josh Grange was brilliant off the bench.

Busby praised Chadwick, second rower Tyler Conroy and centre Kurtis Farr who were devastating on the left edge.

TCC will next meet competition heavyweights Kirwan State High in Mackay next Wednesday.

More stories

SCHOOL FOOTY SHOW: Payne and Langer cups in round one

This will be closest Aaron Payne Cup yet: NRL legend