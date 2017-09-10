Hat-trick hero's late act fires Frenchville into grand final

Paul Jackson scored a hat-trick to help Frenchville book its spot in next week's CQ Premier League grand final.

FOOTBALL: A QUICK-fire Paul Jackson hat-trick late in the game saw defending premiers Frenchville secure a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Clinton to secure their place in next week's CQ Premier League grand final.

Jackson's heroics mean the Rockhampton side will now compete for its fifth straight premiership against minor premiers Cap Coast at Apex Park on Saturday.

Frenchville were up against a strong Clinton side that had beaten them on their three previous encounters this season.

Jackson, who also scored a spectacular goal against Bluebirds in the 5-2 victory which saw Frenchville advance to the Clinton clash, said it was a tough outing with the team forced to grind out a result.

He said Frenchville fell behind early before a second Clinton strike around the 60-minute mark had them on the back foot.

However with less than 20 minutes to go, he hit his rapid hat trick within the space of 10 minutes.

"They were all from three or four yards away,” Jackson (pictured above) said.

He said for the first goal he was able to intercept a back pass, before substitute Ryan Hickey set him up for his second and then he was in the right spot when the Clinton keeper fumbled the ball.

The striker said the team was quietly confident heading into the game.

"A lot of people had written us off...but everyone lifted,” Jackson said.

Meanwhile, Frenchville's second team also progressed to the reserve grade grand final with a 1-0 victory over Clinton.

The Clinton team had gone unbeaten throughout the regular season before its two losses in the finals.