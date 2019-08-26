Hate cooking? Personal chef service now available in Rocky

ON THE MENU: Vanessa Newport has joined I Hate Cooking, a service that enables people to have a personal chef come to their house and cook and clean up afterwards.

DREAD the task of preparing home-cooked meals? Hate the clean-up afterwards? Keen to jump on the Keto bandwagon but don't know where to start?

Rockhampton mother Vanessa Newport is answering the prayers of the time-poor and foodies lacking inspiration, with the city's first personal cooking service, I Hate Cooking.

"I just came across it one day while I was scrolling through Facebook. I thought 'this is amazing, why don't we have it here?',” Ms Newport said.

"I saw someone had it in another town and I went to their website and saw nobody in Rockhampton but the service was offered all around us.

"I was like 'this is everything I love: cooking real food and helping others'. This can help so many people.”

Ms Newport said the service was NDIS approved, and people could access their NDIS funding to help "simplify their life” a bit more.

Ms Newport had a passion from cooking from a young age, and would often bake cakes and make lunches and dinners for her family.

Since having her own children, one of which has dietary requirements, she learnt more about cooking from scratch and tailoring diets for particular needs.

"I like to bake personally. I do my own big cook up on the weekend for the kids' lunch boxes, which takes the stress off all week,” she said.

The service, Ms Newport said, would help ease the stress of other busy people who either didn't have time, were tired after a long day at work, were sick or simply hated cooking.

"They can grab one the meals from the freezer or fridge. There's no need for takeaway and all that and it's healthy and ready to eat,” she said.

"I know there are a lot of takeaway options and some people consider to be on the healthy side, but I don't think there's another service like us here.”

The process is simple: select how many meals you would like (a mini cook or a full cook), and your 3-5 meal choices (over 120 meal options available).

The mini cook includes three dishes with a minimum of 15 services and the full cook includes 25 individual serves and five meal choices.

There are plenty of options available including low carb high fat meals, Keto, Paleo, and vegetarian.

Then select the personal chef closest to you, and a date and time, and a personalised grocery list will be sent through.

Clients then purchase the groceries and await their personal chef who will come their house, cook all their meals and even clean up afterwards.

"Healthy meals are always a good thing. The service is also great for weight loss,” Ms Newport said.

"From the feedback I've already had, people live such busy lives now and might have dietary requirements.

"Everyone needs a break now and then. Sometimes you just don't want to cook. I can do it for you.

"I bring everything I need to your home (you buy the groceries), and all I need is a clean bench space, a working oven for some meals and a sink, then I clean up afterwards.

"The options range from baked items like slices and biscuits to the favourites which include butter chicken, beef stroganoff, shepherd's pie and more.

"It's great for the whole family and can be made to go further. People can purchase their own size and choose single service containers or family sizes that they can heat and serve out.”

Ms Newport is all set up and ready to come to your home and take care of dinner tonight.

"There's definitely a lot of love in the meals,” she said.

Get your own personal chef experience

Place your order at https://ih8cooking.com.au/