Hats off: Yeppoon milliner's stunning design turns heads

Yeppoon milliner Julia Watson's entry for the Myer Crown Oaks Day Millinery Award 2017, modelled by Charters Towers-based milliner Brianna Minuzzo. Pictured with London based Master Milliner Ian Bennett who won the competition in 2016.

Yeppoon milliner Julia Watson's entry for the Myer Crown Oaks Day Millinery Award 2017, modelled by Charters Towers-based milliner Brianna Minuzzo. Pictured with London based Master Milliner Ian Bennett who won the competition in 2016. Contributed

SHE'S juggling full time work and motherhood, but a busy schedule hasn't stopped Julia Watson making the finals of a national millinery award.

In her limited spare time, mostly after dark, Julia crafts stunning headpieces for her small business Hats By Zarbella.

For the second year running, Julia has made the Top 20 at the Myer Crown Oakes Millinery finals.

The prestigious, invitation only event saw over 80 milliners compete from across Australia.

Her stunning turban-inspired headpiece took five months to create and involved 36 hours of hand beading and custom hat blocks made by a family friend.

Yeppoon milliner Julia Watson at Mebourne Cup Day. Contributed

The piece was modelled by young Charters Towers-based milliner Brianna Minuzzo and styled by Yeppoon's Penny Hunt Celebrity Stylist.

Although almost all her millinery work is wrapped up for the year, there is one final race meeting Julia can't wait to attend.

Yeppoon milliner Julia Watson's entry for the Myer Crown Oaks Day Millinery Award 2017, modelled by Charters Towers-based milliner Brianna Minuzzo. Contributed

Hats By Zarbella will be a major sponsor for Fashions on the Field at Rockhampton Jockey Club's Christmas races on Saturday, December 9.

Just three years into the business, Julia is looking at big changes in 2018.

The business bloomed from the creations she wore to race days and was built on custom orders.

But Julia is working on two ready-to-wear collections, aiming to step back from custom orders and ease the pressure on herself.

There are plans for both an autumn/winter and spring/summer collection which will be professionally promoted.