Haunting night vision recorded on night patrols

TWO years ago, artist Jon Cattapan won the prestigious Gold Award at Rockhampton Art Gallery for his work Raft City No. 4 Surveillance Version. Now he returns to the Gallery with his own exhibition, Jon Cattapan: The Spaces of and Between.

The exhibition - an exploration of the modern city, its construction, and how we operate within it - will run concurrently with the work of entrants in the current Gold Award 2018.

In 2008, Cattapan was commissioned to be Australia's 63rd official artist for the Australian War Memorial. It was from this experience in Timor Leste that he began painting in night vision green and using topographical map marks in his work.

His winning entry in the 2016 Gold Award was inspired by rubbish marooned on Melbourne's streets, highlighting the makeshift nature of people's lives and the detritus of modern living - themes which continue through into works in The Spaces of and Between.

The exhibition brings together, for the first time, his paintings that were made directly as a result of his experience in Timor Leste, including a suite of haunting night vision photographic images recorded on night patrols.

Two years ago, artist Jon Cattapan won the prestigious Gold Award at Rockhampton Art Gallery for his work Raft City No. 4 Surveillance Version. Contributed

Chair of Rockhampton Regional Council's Community Services Committee Cr Rose Swadling encouraged people to attend the exhibition. "This exhibition is an ideal tie-in with The Gold Award 2018 exhibition. For those who admired Jon's painting when it won The Gold Award 2016, this is wonderful opportunity to see a larger body of his work,” she said.

Jon Cattapan's work will be complemented by Cage, a work by Chinese artist Li Hui. Visitors to the exhibition will be temporarily and safely surrounded by a cage of laser beams in artificial fog. Li Hui uses the cage, which encloses but does not harm the visitor, to explore individual boundaries and encourages people to examine their own feelings from within and outside the 'cage'.

Rockhampton Art Gallery is owned and operated by Rockhampton Regional Council.

What: The spaces of and between

Where: Rockhampton Art Gallery

When: 25 August to 25 November 2018

Entry: Free