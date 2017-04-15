Haunting tales from beyond the tram tracks

DO you love a good ghost story of spirits still inhabiting historical locations? How about six of them, all of whom still roam the platforms and offices of the Archer Park Rail Museum in Rockhampton.

Come along and hear the fascinating and true events of the paranormal happenings here in Rockhampton's iconic Archer Park Rail Museum. "The Friends of Archer Park" a non for profit group who are responsible for the management and sustainability of the station which houses the world's only operating Purrey Steam Tram, are inviting members of the public to attend their major fundraising event for the year "The Spirits of Archer Park Dinner" on Friday, May 12.

In late 2016, investigative teams including John and Deb Christopher of Drifter Paranormal, Laurel Vize of Rockhampton Paranormal, Ghost Investigators Rockhampton and Nunnehi Shadow Seekers conducted an extensive investigation of Archer Park Railway Station. These investigative teams used an array of devices including photographic/video and voice capture equipment to detect any spiritual activity.

During the investigation of the 118 year old station, all the investigators encountered evidence to prove the Spirits of Archer Park are still residing in the establishment. Drifter Paranormal captured video evidence along with EVP's ( Electronic Voice Phenomena ) and created a featurette for viewing on the night of the fundraiser. Ghost Investigators Rockhampton and Rockhampton Paranormal also captured EVP's and photographic evidence. Whilst Nunnehi Shadow Seekers encountered an up and close personal encounter in the Diesel Locomotive along with EVP'S. All the investigators agreed there are six entities residing in the Museum. One being the Station Master Joseph Dickson-Bogie who shot himself in his office. Another gentleman can also be heard telling people to "clear the way". A little girl who seems to be looking for someone on the platform. A woman in a distinctive red dress often frequents the tea room. An operator from the Diesel locomotive named "Al" made himself known via EVP and touch. Finally, the young man who lost his life on top of the Diesel Locomotive named "Jim", who is also referred to as James via EVP.

Guests to the fundraising dinner will on arrival hear from three presenters who will be positioned throughout the Station in the vicinity of where the spiritual activity was witnessed. Lea Taylor, situated in the Tram Room, recounting the history of the railway station, Laurel Vize, in the Museum discussing the history of Rockhampton and John Cole in the Station Masters Office, recalling the life of former Station Master Joseph Dickson-Bogie. This will enable the guests to receive information on what happened in that area of the Station and which spirit still inhabits that location.

There will be three (3) speakers during the dinner, Michelle Cromar, Lead Investigator, Nunnehi Shadow Seekers, local guest Christine Hills, Principal of Rockhampton Girls Grammar School and celebrity guest Rayleen Kable a practicing medium clairvoyant and healer who has been featured on Haunting

Tickets to this fantastic fundraiser will be available for purchase from Archer Park Rail Museum between 10am - 3pm Monday to Thursday or Sunday 9am - 1pm.

Phone: 07 49222774 - and payment by credit card is available or email: archerpark@bigpond.com