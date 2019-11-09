Have a blast at Mount Morgan’s latest attraction

FIELD BUILDERS: Daniel van Vegten, Peter Good, Harley Matheson and Greg Fay at the new Baree Field.

FIELD BUILDERS: Daniel van Vegten, Peter Good, Harley Matheson and Greg Fay at the new Baree Field.

A NEW addiction is sweeping CQ, encouraging gamers to put down their controllers and to go outside to participate in an adrenaline packed outdoors sport - gel blasting.

Similar to paint ball, gel blasting toys look like real guns that shoot water filled gel.

The pastime has enjoyed a meteoric rise in popularity with new groups and fields springing up all over the region.

Mt Morgan's Daniel van Begten dashes with a M97 shot gun blaster.

The newest, and fast becoming one of the region’s most popular gel blasting fields is at Baree, just down the road from Mount Morgan.

Mount Morgan’s Evelin Macaskill told The Morning Bulletin her partner Daniel van Begten was approached by Harley Matheson who offered him and his mates the opportunity to upgrade an eight acre, defunct gel blasting field at Baree.

The boys spent a month working hard to build a family friendly field featuring a shaded seating area for spectators to make them feel like part of the game

Last Sunday they threw open their doors and the fruits of their labour was revealed to the world with over 20 people converging on the Baree field to put it through its paces.

“We’ve had a massive amount of interest, over 40 people have said they were interested on Facebook for our first event,” Ms Macaskill said.

NEW FIELD: A healthy turn out of players turned up for the first game day at Baree Field last Sunday.

“Eventually what we hope to do is build up regular players that we can pit against other gel blasting fields around the place.

She said the game had done wonders for her family, inspiring her seven children to abandoned their gaming consoles in favour of a gel blasting.

Not only was the pastime allowing them to get fit, but it was encouraging them to become more social.

River Passey (Daniel's son 8yr) and Peter Good with J9 M4A1 blaster, Daniel van Begten.

“We’ve got guys out there that have dropped 20 odd kilos doing this,” she said.

“I should really pick up a blaster and get my butt out there too.”

Not only was the game great for boosting bonding between the kids and their dad but it also helped free her up to have a break and catch up on jobs around the house..

Gracemere's Angus Dakin taking shots with the sniper blaster.

Kobi D'Rozario ACR blaster, Greg Fay custom blaster, Dallas Passey (Daniel's step son) with the shottie blaster.