Have a brew at Rocky’s newest venue

IN AN epic transformation from a drab old brick building that hadn’t been renovated for a few decades to a glamorous and sophisticated interior with an eye-catching black and white themed, styled exterior, Rockhampton’s hottest new venue opens its doors tomorrow.

Named Cocobrew, the restaurant, bar and accommodation venue has been a project of Kele Property Group for the past year.

The building as it stands prior to it was sold in September. It was sold to the Masonic and Citizens Club in 1975.

The building, on the corner of William and Kent St, has been around since 1861 when it was the Freesmasons Arms, which burnt down and was later rebuilt as at the Central Hotel, changing its name in 1917 to Hotel Central. It was sold to the Rockhampton Masonic and Citizens Club in 1975 before being sold to Carlton United Brewery in the late 1990s and later closed in 2018.

Cocobrew’s eating area in the restaurant.

The venue has function rooms, conference facilities, cafe, bistro, main bar and restaurant.

And if that isn’t enough – upstairs there are seven 4.5 star boutique apartments featuring a kitchen, laundry and lounge room. The final touches are still being installed on these and they are expected to open in about six weeks.

Co-owner Robin Adams spoke about KPG’s vision to “put a venue here in William St to make this a really up-market, well supported precinct”.

“It’s certainly different to what Central Queensland has seen previously,” he said.

The dark walls are accentuated with brick and bright features to make a light and welcoming space.

The Masonic Club closed in 2018.

“We tried to bring the capital city feel and keep the old Masonic Club feel here too,” Robin said.

“We want everyone to have fun, eat, drink, laugh…walk in, have everyone smiling and laughing and enjoy what Central Queensland has to offer.”

The venue will be open from 7am serving coffees and breakfast with the bar opening at 10am until midnight. The main bar features craft beers on tap and cocktails.

The boardroom fit with bar facilities.

“We haven’t gone for normal everyday beer you can buy anywhere,” Robin said.

There’s even a Cocobrew beer which Robin gives a full tick of approval.

Over the time of the build 50 contractors have been used and once open they hope to employ 30 staff.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin today, Robin said reality will hit them when they officially open tomorrow.

The main bar on the Kent St entrance.

“There’s been a lot of things go up, pulled down, a lot of ideas, but the vision’s been the same that we are going to put a really good venue on the map in William St in this precinct,” he said.

“It’s got a great feel, it’s got a homely feel but modern.”