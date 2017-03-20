Have a conversation about health and fine arts

THE fine arts can make us laugh, cry and feel... but can it help us heal?

The impact and utilisation of fine arts in health care is the first topic in the University of Queensland Rural Clinical School (UQRCS) 2017 Conversation Series.

In an open to the public event at 6.30pm on March 22, four presenters will explore the concept and open the floor to discussion in an informal setting at the school's Canning St address.

Associate Professor David Shaker said the idea of the series was to aid the school's role as a tertiary education facility, to help communities stimulate intellectual debate about issues.

Associate Professor David Shaker

"These are meant to cover topics that are either controversial ,or are broadening the horizon beyond the conventional,” Mr Shaker said.

"We talk about these issues and stimulate debate about it.

"This one is about fine arts and health, and the implications and the utilisation of fine arts in the health context. The program will include four speakers, each one of them will speak for 15 to 20 minutes briefly, and the idea is to take a journey and talk about the impact of fine arts on us.”

The night's speakers will include paediatrician Dr Leoni Gray, psychologist Jennifer Rogers, geriatrician Dr Ganesh Gnanasekaran and Rockhampton Art Gallery director Bianca Acimovic.

Yoga instructor Shelly McArdle and Rockhampton Art Gallery Director Bianca Acimovic in the art gallery where yoga sessions will be held every Wednesday morning from 7am-8am. Kerri-Anne Mesner

Mr Shaker said he hoped the series would include two to there topics a year, and audience participation was not only welcome, but encouraged.

"When I decided on the series it was because I realised we needed to raise that level of debate in the community, we sat down and came up with a few ideas and issues and this was one of them,” he said.

"Part of the role of the rural clinical school of medicine is to build that sort of bridge with the community to integrate, and the idea is to serve the community in a sense, and also help our students integrate with the community.”

The event is free to attend and will be held at The Rural Clinical School, Cnr Cambridge and Canning Streets, Rockhampton.

For more information and to reserve a seat please call 499 2999 or email uqrcs.rockhampton@uq.edu.au

On the cards

The following areas will be discussed:

the role of arts in child development

how do arts shape our psychological status

the use of arts for maintaining and rehabilitating cognitive functions in patients with neurological disorders

find out more about existing programs that promote arts for patients with neurological disorders