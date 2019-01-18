Have a go at modern day archaeology on Australia Day

Mark Spencer is proud to share the spoils of his 'modern day archaeology' with strangers from around the world.

Co-founder of CQ Detectorists Inc., the avid metal detectorist is part of a network which aims to return military dog tags to the soldiers' descendants.

"I was out at Etna Creek and I found a victory bracelet which had flags from Russia and China, US and Britain on it under the ground engraved with the name Hanford Rants,” Mr Spencer said.

"A contact in the US managed to contact his family and they were amazed and proud to get back the bracelet which he bought as a keepsake for his wife.

Mark Spencer of CQ Detectorists shows a florin ring Jann Houley

"They sent me a biography about him which details where his unit was camped around Rockhampton; he was a well known war hero who was awarded the highest bravery award for saving another soldier from drowning.”

CQ Detectorists is hosting an Australian Day token hunt at the Alton Downs polocrosse club at Waroula Road.

Mr Spencer hopes people will come along to the family friendly event and borrow a detector to "have a go” and meet some of the club's 40 members.

Mark Spencer of CQ Detectorists shows a florin ring, lead cat, war medals, Victorian skirt lifter, miners heel clip, harmonica part and child's toy Jann Houley

He's been hooked for fifteen years on the hobby which he says is great for getting some exercise outdoors in areas of Central Queensland even locals may not have visited before.

CQ Detectorists meets once a month in different locations.

"We recently got permission to go on state land up Mt Morgan where there used to be old houses and we found lots of coins and other relics,” Mr Spencer said.

He admits it's still a thrill to hear a detector's high tone and watch the numbers on its LED screen which measure the artefact's density.

As for the more unusual finds, there's the Victorian skirt lifter which ladies strung between their hems and fingertips so they could lift their dresses out of the mud.

Mark Spencer of CQ Detectorists is seeking the owner of this college ring Jann Houley

Mr Spencer's keen to find the owner of a 1940s military college graduation ring which is missing the institution's plaque on top.

Found out past the Caves, it is engraved with the initials AMP.