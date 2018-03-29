Have a prawntastic Easter weekend with CQ seafood

SEAFOOD MENU:Angelina Doblo-Halil (9), and Gabriella Doblo-Halil with a tray of prawns available at Doblo's Seafoods.

SEAFOOD MENU:Angelina Doblo-Halil (9), and Gabriella Doblo-Halil with a tray of prawns available at Doblo's Seafoods. Chris Ison ROK280318cprawns2

WHILE our friends in the big smoke are paying hefty prices to enjoy one of Australia's best foods this Easter, Rockhampton residents are all smiles about local fresh seafood prices.

Doblo's Seafood's Michael Doblo started cooking prawns Tuesday afternoon for this weekend's Easter festivities where Good Friday will be his busiest trading day of the year.

He said people had placed orders ahead of time with Easter ramping up to be busier than Christmas. "Normally Christmas is bigger but so far, this Easter is lining up to be bigger,” Mr Doblo said.

"We have the biggest banana prawns you can buy.”

Christian Penny from Mooloolaba Fish Market told The Courier-Mail many fishing boats had been unable to go out in the wild weather after Queensland's back-to-back cyclones this year.

Mr Penny said roads had been cut, breaking the distribution chain and forcing seafood wholesalers to look beyond North Queensland.

However, Mr Doblo said seas were calm again two weeks after cyclones and he had plenty of fresh Australian products - most from CQ.

"We will have heaps of stock and we won't be bumping up prices,” he said.

Prices

Doblo's: Banana prawns $32/kg, Endeavour prawns $10/90/kg, Sea Scallops $35.90/kg, 1/2 shell oysters $13 for 6, Spanish Mackeral $29.90/kg and mussels $9.50/kg

Rosslyn Bay Fishermans Market - Banana prawns $29.90/kg, Tiger prawns $33.90/kg, Spanish mackeral $29.90, sea scallops $35/kg, 1/2 shelled oysters $21.90 for 12, and mussels $10.90/kg.