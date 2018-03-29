Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEAFOOD MENU:Angelina Doblo-Halil (9), and Gabriella Doblo-Halil with a tray of prawns available at Doblo's Seafoods.
SEAFOOD MENU:Angelina Doblo-Halil (9), and Gabriella Doblo-Halil with a tray of prawns available at Doblo's Seafoods. Chris Ison ROK280318cprawns2
Food & Entertainment

Have a prawntastic Easter weekend with CQ seafood

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
29th Mar 2018 12:09 PM

WHILE our friends in the big smoke are paying hefty prices to enjoy one of Australia's best foods this Easter, Rockhampton residents are all smiles about local fresh seafood prices.

Doblo's Seafood's Michael Doblo started cooking prawns Tuesday afternoon for this weekend's Easter festivities where Good Friday will be his busiest trading day of the year.

He said people had placed orders ahead of time with Easter ramping up to be busier than Christmas. "Normally Christmas is bigger but so far, this Easter is lining up to be bigger,” Mr Doblo said.

"We have the biggest banana prawns you can buy.”

Christian Penny from Mooloolaba Fish Market told The Courier-Mail many fishing boats had been unable to go out in the wild weather after Queensland's back-to-back cyclones this year.

Mr Penny said roads had been cut, breaking the distribution chain and forcing seafood wholesalers to look beyond North Queensland.

However, Mr Doblo said seas were calm again two weeks after cyclones and he had plenty of fresh Australian products - most from CQ.

"We will have heaps of stock and we won't be bumping up prices,” he said.

Prices

Doblo's: Banana prawns $32/kg, Endeavour prawns $10/90/kg, Sea Scallops $35.90/kg, 1/2 shell oysters $13 for 6, Spanish Mackeral $29.90/kg and mussels $9.50/kg

Rosslyn Bay Fishermans Market - Banana prawns $29.90/kg, Tiger prawns $33.90/kg, Spanish mackeral $29.90, sea scallops $35/kg, 1/2 shelled oysters $21.90 for 12, and mussels $10.90/kg.

doblos seafood easter 2018 prawns rosslyn bay fishermans market seafood
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
School holiday guide: 18 activities in Rocky and surrounds

School holiday guide: 18 activities in Rocky and surrounds

Entertainment Free arts and craft at the movies, Heritage Village, library activities, KidsCon, Skating and more

  • 29th Mar 2018 12:11 PM
Trial date for men accused of double murder

Trial date for men accused of double murder

Crime The men are accused of murdering Rockhampton friends

  • 29th Mar 2018 12:08 PM
Blackwater miner remains in hospital after bus crash

Blackwater miner remains in hospital after bus crash

News He was one of four contractors taken to hospital after the incident.

  • 29th Mar 2018 11:32 AM
Tradie survives high-voltage surge as dozer hits wires

Tradie survives high-voltage surge as dozer hits wires

News His mates revived him three times before the ambulance arrived

Local Partners