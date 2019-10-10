‘Have a yarn’ for mental health

AS International Mental Health Week comes to a close, agriculture and dairy industry heads are calling for producers to register with groups such as Rural Aid in an effort to support struggling farmers.

John Baker, Queensland’s AgForce Central Regional president, said it was important that anyone who’s having any sort of stress register their interest with Rural Aid.

“Whether it’s financial or mental stress — because they are related. Quite often people might not be aware of what sort of help is available.”

Mr Baker said some people might want to simply “have a yarn” with someone, or discuss the situation of a friend they are concerned for.

“There’s a lot more recognition of mental health stresses now, but there’s still a lot of people who try to tough it out and put on a brave face.

“Often all people need is someone to talk to and for someone to listen — it’s just that a lot of people don’t know where to start,” he said.

Rural Aid counsellor Jane McCollum who is based in Toowoomba and services Central Queensland via phone, said the mental health side of the group’s support work was “becoming stronger”.

“A lot of farmers are needing counselling but they’re not necessarily putting their hands up for it.

“One of the first things we do is strategising and planning,” she said.

Rural Aid has recognised that suicide rates in the farming community are now among the highest in Australia.

She said many farmers wouldn’t have previously suffered depression or a mental health issue “but because of the extremity of the situation they’re facing now, they need help”.

Queensland Dairyfarmers’ Organisation president Brian Tessmann said the industry was “trying to weather a perfect storm at the moment” and QDO was working with Rural Aid to encourage farmers to register.

“The rising costs of production and the ongoing drought has put a serious financial and mental strain on Queensland’s dairy farmers.”

Members of a rural community are encouraged to give Rural Aid a call on 1300 327 624.