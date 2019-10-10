Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John Baker, Queenslands AgForce Central Regional President
John Baker, Queenslands AgForce Central Regional President
News

‘Have a yarn’ for mental health

Louise Shannon
10th Oct 2019 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS International Mental Health Week comes to a close, agriculture and dairy industry heads are calling for producers to register with groups such as Rural Aid in an effort to support struggling farmers.

John Baker, Queensland’s AgForce Central Regional president, said it was important that anyone who’s having any sort of stress register their interest with Rural Aid.

“Whether it’s financial or mental stress — because they are related. Quite often people might not be aware of what sort of help is available.”

Mr Baker said some people might want to simply “have a yarn” with someone, or discuss the situation of a friend they are concerned for.

“There’s a lot more recognition of mental health stresses now, but there’s still a lot of people who try to tough it out and put on a brave face.

“Often all people need is someone to talk to and for someone to listen — it’s just that a lot of people don’t know where to start,” he said.

Rural Aid counsellor Jane McCollum who is based in Toowoomba and services Central Queensland via phone, said the mental health side of the group’s support work was “becoming stronger”.

“A lot of farmers are needing counselling but they’re not necessarily putting their hands up for it.

“One of the first things we do is strategising and planning,” she said.

Rural Aid has recognised that suicide rates in the farming community are now among the highest in Australia.

She said many farmers wouldn’t have previously suffered depression or a mental health issue “but because of the extremity of the situation they’re facing now, they need help”.

Queensland Dairyfarmers’ Organisation president Brian Tessmann said the industry was “trying to weather a perfect storm at the moment” and QDO was working with Rural Aid to encourage farmers to register.

“The rising costs of production and the ongoing drought has put a serious financial and mental strain on Queensland’s dairy farmers.”

Members of a rural community are encouraged to give Rural Aid a call on 1300 327 624.

More Stories

Central Queensland News

Top Stories

    COURT: 20 people in Yeppoon Court today

    premium_icon COURT: 20 people in Yeppoon Court today

    News See the full list of people appearing in the Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

    • 10th Oct 2019 8:45 AM
    COURT: 50+ appearing in Rockhampton court today

    premium_icon COURT: 50+ appearing in Rockhampton court today

    News See the full list of people appearing in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    • 10th Oct 2019 8:30 AM
    Teachers look back on 50 years

    premium_icon Teachers look back on 50 years

    News Many teachers stayed in the Central Queensland region to work and raise their...

    MORNING REWIND: Bank takes over abandoned bowls club

    MORNING REWIND: Bank takes over abandoned bowls club

    News From the death of a coast legend to a not-guilty verdict at a sexual assault trial...