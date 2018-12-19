Menu
Christmas lights at Walnut Ave.
Have fun these holidays with these five things to do in CQ

by Sean Fox
19th Dec 2018 7:07 PM
HERE are five activities to keep you and your family busy these school holidays.

1. Christmas Lights

Households across the region will showcase their creative skills as they get into the Christmas groove.

See our full list of Christmas lights displays at themorningbulletin.com.au.

2. Lights of Christmas

One of the festive season's most iconic tales will be retold for this year's Lights of Christmas display which will be projected off the beautiful St Joseph's Cathedral.

Located in William St, the exhibit began on Monday and will be hosted from 7.30pm to 10.30pm until Sunday.

3. Mt Hay Gemstone Tourist Park

Discover 120 million-year-old Thundereggs and Spherulitic Rhyolite at this iconic CQ attraction on the Capricorn Hwy at Wycarbah. Contact them on 4934 7183.

4. Archer Park Rail Museum

Step back in time and take the family along to the Archer Park Rail Museum on Denison St where you'll find a wealth of history.

5. Family Christmas Crafts

Where: North Rockhampton Library, Berserker St.

When: Today 10am.

Phone 4936 8043.

school holiday activities things to do what's on around the region
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

