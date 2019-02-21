Have the DES back-flipped on Adani's plan?

As the dust settles from the black-throated finch review findings and Adani re-assesses its next steps, questions directed at the Department of Environmental and Science remain in answered.

The department said in previous statements that it would be denying the current BTFMP as it currently stands and had told the Indian miner to meet the raft of recommendation suggested by the review in order for the Carmichael to go ahead.

However, Adani representatives including the CEO Lucas Dow have repeated in numerous media reports that the initial plan, put in front of the independent review panel, was formulated around advice and involvement for the DES.

The DES provided feedback, advice and were involved directly in seven separate drafts of the BTFMP according to Adani.

Adani said the plan was heavily based on the correspondence and input from the department.

In other words, Adani believed it was "led down the garden path”.

It is now apparent the DES will deny approval of a management plan that it was directly involved in conceiving.

Despite this, Adani has reassured its Queensland supporters the mine will go ahead.

Resourse Minister Matt Canavan's cross-hairs have also moved on to the DES directly and he said the department's in ability to accept the BTFMP did not make sense.

"They (DES) approved the a black-thoated finch management plan for the Townsville ring road which was exactly the same as Adani's plan, why will the finch be okay around the ring road but not a coal mine?” he said.

Senator Canavan cited Labor member and union boss, Bill Ludwig, and implied there were forces inside the Queensland Labor Government may be consciously looking to Block Adani's project.

"There are a small number of 'lefties' in the Queensland Government who have Hijacked the government,” he said.

"They are progressing an agenda that probably most of the Queensland Labor members don't support.”

The DES were given the opportunity to address their role in the construction of the BTFMP and how it could then not approve the plan, however the department were unable to respond before deadline.