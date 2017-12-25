Have we lost sight of what's really important about Xmas?

As you prepare to celebrate Christmas 2017 what are you expecting? What will make this Christmas memorable for you and your family?

Will it be the lights and decorations, the gifts under the tree or the catching up with family and friends? As you look back over the years what have been the standout moments for you at Christmas time?

While all of the things I have mentioned are enjoyable parts of our Christmas celebration I can't help but wonder if, in the midst of all marketing and fanfare, we have lost sight of what is really important about Christmas.

As I reflect on Christmas the thing that strikes me most is the message of peace, love and hope. The selfless love revealed in the birth of Jesus. The birth of Jesus is a physical reminder of God's love for creation that both inspires and calls all people to move in a new direction - to turn our attention outwards, putting aside the selfishness and greed that besets so much of our lives, and focus upon the needs of others.

As we celebrate Christmas 2017 may we be mindful of the gift of God given in the birth of Jesus, and be inspired to reflect upon the message of peace and goodwill to all people. I pray that all our lives would be filled with the love of God and reflected in our relationships with one another. May peace, love and hope be with you all.

David Robinson

Anglican Bishop of Rockhampton

Catholic Christmas Day service times

7am St Joseph's Cathedral South Rockhampton

7am St Mary's North Rockhampton

9am Holy Family Rockonia

9.30am St Joseph's Cathedral South Rockhampton

10am Range Chapel South Rockhampton

6pm St Joseph's Cathedral South Rockhampton

Anglican Christmas Day service times

8.30am Christmas Day Eucharist - St Paul's Cathedral Rockhampton

8.30am Christmas Day Eucharist - St Luke's Wandal

8.30am Holy Communion - All Saints North Rockhampton

8.30am Family Eucharist - St James Taranganba

8.30am Family Eucharist - Christ Church Emu Park