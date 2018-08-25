Have you been ripped off by your employer?

Sparks fly as workers become increasingly angry about being underpaid and ripped off. Now you have a chance to speak up.

VICTIMS of wage theft are invited to share their stories as a Queensland Parliamentary Inquiry is held in Rockhampton.

Workers who believe they've been ripped off by employers can share their experience at the public hearing on Thursday, August 30.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke described wage theft as a "gutless practice" which was becoming more common.

"Wage theft can include underpayment, unpaid super, unpaid penalty rates, unauthorised deductions from pay, unpaid work trials, the misuse of ABNs and sham contracting to deny workers their proper entitlements," he said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the State Government were committed to stopping wage theft.

"The high-profile cases of 7 Eleven, Dominos, Pizza Hut and Caltex are probably only the tip of the iceberg," she said.

"Local workers and any other interested parties are encouraged to contribute to the hearing at the Travelodge Hotel in Rockhampton from 9am-12pm."

The Education, Employment and Small Business Committee will report to the Parliament by November 16 with the findings.