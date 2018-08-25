Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sparks fly as workers become increasingly angry about being underpaid and ripped off. Now you have a chance to speak up.
Sparks fly as workers become increasingly angry about being underpaid and ripped off. Now you have a chance to speak up. Chris Ison ROK270613cengineer9
News

Have you been ripped off by your employer?

25th Aug 2018 1:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VICTIMS of wage theft are invited to share their stories as a Queensland Parliamentary Inquiry is held in Rockhampton.

Workers who believe they've been ripped off by employers can share their experience at the public hearing on Thursday, August 30.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke described wage theft as a "gutless practice" which was becoming more common.

"Wage theft can include underpayment, unpaid super, unpaid penalty rates, unauthorised deductions from pay, unpaid work trials, the misuse of ABNs and sham contracting to deny workers their proper entitlements," he said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the State Government were committed to stopping wage theft.

"The high-profile cases of 7 Eleven, Dominos, Pizza Hut and Caltex are probably only the tip of the iceberg," she said.

"Local workers and any other interested parties are encouraged to contribute to the hearing at the Travelodge Hotel in Rockhampton from 9am-12pm."

The Education, Employment and Small Business Committee will report to the Parliament by November 16 with the findings.

Related Items

ripped off underpayment allegations wages
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Mt Archer fire moving towards Frenchville Rd

    Mt Archer fire moving towards Frenchville Rd

    News Multiple fire crews are working to contain the large fire

    Concern about Browne Park's upgrade is uninformed

    premium_icon Concern about Browne Park's upgrade is uninformed

    Opinion Trend is for boutique stadiums that are full with a great atmosphere

    • 25th Aug 2018 2:11 PM
    Adani boss speaks out on mine ‘myths’

    premium_icon Adani boss speaks out on mine ‘myths’

    Business Adani boss addresses some of the mine's most controversial aspects.

    Rockhampton roads damaged by Cyclone Debbie to be made safer

    Rockhampton roads damaged by Cyclone Debbie to be made safer

    News Roads damaged by sever weather get a $1.76 million boost

    Local Partners