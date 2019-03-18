Have you ever dreamed of making a movie?

Entries are now open for the 2019 Capricorn Film Festival

Entries are now open for the 2019 Capricorn Film Festival

IT'S official, filmmaker submissions for year five of the highly successful Capricorn Film Festival are open.

The four-day cinema event will screen in late November in Yeppoon.

Festival coordinator, Peter Szilveszter said the opportunity for Australian filmmakers, both long and short form, to screen their films in this beautiful region, while networking with regional artists, would be a great benefit to the future of arts in Central Queensland.

Submission categories include feature film, documentary and short films with a total prize pool of $4,000, with one of a kind trophies to be shared amongst the winners.

The five feature films and documentaries selected to screen at the event will compete for the festivals premiere award, CAPS Jury.

The festival Jury will be made up of Australian film industry personal and key local identities.

Feature and documentary pre-selectors will take special interest in Australian made stories to screen to the region's cinema lovers.

The short film competition also includes CAPS World, which is open to filmmakers from Australia and internationally.

Festival founder and director, Luke Graham said in this fifth year, he was really excited to see the growth in local story tellers.

Festival organisers are expecting another record year for short film submissions.

Last year's entries included more than twenty-five short films made by regional Queenslander's for the CAPS Short Film Festival's two Central Queenslander only categories, CAPS Open and CAPS Junior open to short filmmakers from Bundaberg to Yeppoon.

Entries are open till October 2 with official selections notified by October 7, six weeks before the destination festival event, with submissions accepted via online through capricornfilmfestival.com.