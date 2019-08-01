Have you fallen for this speed camera look-alike?

STILL THERE: This unregistered car sits on Richardson Rd but the council is limited in what it can do.

IT looks like a police speed camera van and it has probably fooled hundreds of Rockhampton motorists over many months.

This grey Hyundai iMax (pictured) is parked on the side of the busy thoroughfare that is Richardson Road, but to the trained eye there are a couple of dead giveaways.

It never moves, and it has no number plates.

Rockhampton Regional Council is aware of the van and is trying to get it moved.

But as Cr Ellen Smith said: "Sometimes things aren't as simple as they look.”

The planning and regulation committee chairwoman said the council had been able to identify the owner of the vehicle.

The twist is - that doesn't necessarily mean it will get moved in a hurry.

"When we know who the owner is, we can only move the vehicle if it is hazardous to the community or if the owner fails to comply with a reasonable direction,” Cr Smith said.

"We are working with the owner to remove the vehicle.”

Abandoned vehicles are something that local council's have to deal with regularly.

In the 2018/2019 financial year, Rockhampton Regional Council carried out 264 investigations resulting in 44 vehicles being impounded.

Livingstone Shire Council has impounded 11 vehicles over the past 12 months and five of those will go to public auction if not claimed by August 17.

A Livingstone Shire Council spokeswoman said none of the five owners had recovered their vehicles despite being advised of their impounding.

The Hyundai Accent, Mitsubishi Challenger, Nissan Navara, Toyota Corolla and Subaru Forrester are not the only things set to go to public auction.

On July 16, Livingstone Shire Council impounded three stray horses which were found on Hedlow Road, Cawarral.

The owner has until today to claim the animals.

Cr Smith had this advice for people in the Rockhampton Region who had concerns about a potentially abandoned vehicle.

"If a member of the community spots a vehicle they believe might be abandoned, we ask that they report it by either phoning or emailing customer service, reporting it through council's website, or even uploading it to the 'Snap Send Solve' mobile app,” she said.

"Providing a photograph of the vehicle can also assist council to identify the car more quickly.”