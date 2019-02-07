DOG RANSOM: Owners told 'send $10,000 to see your dog again'

Jersey the French Bulldog has recently gone missing and her owners have turned to social media to try and find her.

TWO Roma women in the midst of a desperate search for their missing dog Jersey received a $10,000 ransom message if they wanted to see their beloved pet again.

Ange Forbes and Chloe Scherini have utilised drones, social media, pet detectives and even psychics in the hopes of finding their french bulldog after she vanished two weeks ago on the outskirts of Roma.

After they received a text message, their flicker of hope turned to disgust when they realised someone was demanding a $10,000 ransom, with instructions to transfer money into a bank account.

"It was a lot of mixed feelings when we received the message, because you think i's this for real?' and it gives you hope," Ms Forbes said.

"It also angers you because it is false hope and sad to think someone out there would do that."

Ms Forbes and Ms Scherini have reported the text message to police, and believe the bank details belong to someone living in Western Australia.

Jersey was last seen on January 20 at Corfe Rd, Roma.

"From the moment we recognised she was gone we immediately had three or four families driving around searching for her," Ms Forbes said.

The tireless search continues, and Ms Forbes still believes her beloved pet was taken by someone.

"We think she has been picked up by someone because no one has seen her," Ms Forbes said.

"The house is close to the highway, where people pull over.

"She was a tiny little pocket rocket who was mainly black with a white chest and neck and was very well travelled.

"If she had gone off she would have gone home because she knows where to go on the farm and that's why we think someone has intercepted her."

Ms Forbes and Ms Scherini have turned to desperate measures, including paying $1850 for a pet detective's services and using a psychic.

"She (the pet detective) has been very vague and giving us false information and when we ask for it and say let's go to the police she says no and hasn't done anything," Ms Forbes said.

"When we saw the psychic it sounded legit and she described Jersey perfectly and also said that she was picked up by a car and was at least 270km away from Roma.

The family's pleas to have Jersey returned have gone viral - their Facebook post was shared more than 10,000 times.

Jersey's disappearance has taken a huge emotional toll on Ms Forbes, describing her french bulldog as a part of the family.

But she holds on to hope that she will be reunited with her lost dog.

"Our other Frenchie is just distraught, Ms Forbes said.

"Our dogs are very much like family, we just want her back."

If you think you have seen Jersey, or have any leads, call Ange Forbes on 0428 626 616.