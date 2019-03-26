Menu
Kym Maree Shersby has not been seen by family and friends since March 19. Have you seen her?
News

Have you seen Kym Shersby?

Maddelin McCosker
by
26th Mar 2019 3:08 PM

HAVE you seen this woman?

Kym Maree Shersby was last seen on March 19 and has not contacted friends or family since then.

Rockhampton police are appealing for public assistance to locate the 37-year-old woman.

Police and her friends and family are concerned for her welfare as this behaviour is out of character.

She is described as 158cm tall, with a slim build, black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts, or who may have seen her are urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

