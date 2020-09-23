Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tasmania Police have asked the public to help after two 14-year-old school girls went missing earlier today.
Tasmania Police have asked the public to help after two 14-year-old school girls went missing earlier today.
News

Have you seen Madeline and Molly?

by Annie McCann
23rd Sep 2020 8:22 PM

TASMANIA Police have asked the public to help after two 14-year-old school girls went missing earlier today.

The police said in a Facebook post Collegiate Middle School girls Madeline "Maddie" Dixon and Molly Martin were last seen leaving the Hobart campus in their school uniform at 8.45am.

Have you seen Madeline Dixon and Molly Martin? Both girls are 14 years of age and were last seen leaving Collegiate...

Posted by Tasmania Police on Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts is urged to contact police on 131 444.

annie.mccann@news.com.au

Originally published as Have you seen Madeline and Molly?

madeline dixon missing child molly martin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOP TIPS: Seven tips for dealing with the mice plague

        Premium Content TOP TIPS: Seven tips for dealing with the mice plague

        News Readers share stories of catching up to 60 mice with the plague stretching out to Biloela and Banana.

        BE ALERT: Very high fire danger listed this weekend

        Premium Content BE ALERT: Very high fire danger listed this weekend

        News BUSHFIRE season is truly around the corner with a high fire danger rating predicted...

        LETTERS: thanks for Miners Memorial Day

        Premium Content LETTERS: thanks for Miners Memorial Day

        News Harry’s view on the mice plague, Letters to the Editor and SMS to the Editor

        Rocky manager to spruik Queensland produce

        Premium Content Rocky manager to spruik Queensland produce

        Rural Teys Australia’s Wasantha Mudannayake has been named Queensland’s seventeenth...