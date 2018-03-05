Menu
Sarah Booth is still missing after her car was found abandoned in Rockhampton.
Have you seen Sarah? 2 weeks on and still no trace

Shayla Bulloch
by
5th Mar 2018 11:38 AM

A TEENAGE girl remains missing more than two weeks after she made an 1100km journey to Rockhampton and did not return home.

Sarah Booth left her hometown of Mareeba around 1.30pm on Sunday, February 23 and hasn't been seen since.

The 19-year-old's gold Hyundai Accent was found abandoned in Murray St, Rockhampton 15 days ago with no official sightings of her since.

Police report Sarah is still a missing person, however the public had reported "possible sightings".

A spokesperson from Queensland Police Service said the reports have been inconsistent though with many alleged sightings at both ends of the state.

The QPS spokeswoman said it is likely police would keep the vehicle in a holding yard or pass it on to the family until the situation progressed.

Police did not advise whether Sarah had any connection to the Rockhampton area.

Family and police are concerned for Sarah's safety due to her age, and the fact this behaviour is "out of character".

Anyone who may have seen the girl or knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact:

Policelink on 131 444 or online 24 hours per day; or

Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
