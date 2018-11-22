Menu
These black angus calves have been returned to their owner after allegedly being stolen while being moved along a Stock Route at Springsure. Queensland Police Service
Have you seen stolen calves?

Michelle Gately
22nd Nov 2018 11:08 AM
POLICE are calling on the public to locate missing calves in Central Queensland.

Queensland Police earlier this month seized 20 head of black angus calves from a Springsure address, believed to be from a mob of cattle that had moved through the area between July and September.

The Rockhampton Major and Organised Crime Squad conducted the investigation on information received from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries inspectors in the Emerald Springsure area.

A police spokesperson said the owner was "very appreciative" to have the calves returned.

However, police believe there may be other stolen calves in the area.

Officers are appealing for community members to come forward with information regarding any calves in the Springsure area that may have come from any mob of cattle moving along the stock route.

Anyone with information can contact Springsure Police or Rockhampton MOCS (Rural).

