Two girls, 8 and 9, woke up on Saturday morning to find their Christmas present, two bikes, missing.
Crime

Have you seen these bikes? Christmas gifts stolen from yard

vanessa jarrett
by
29th Dec 2018 12:56 PM

JUST days after Santa came down the chimney, two Rockhampton children have woken to find their Christmas presents missing.

Their presents, two 2018 125cc thumpstar pit bikes, were stolen from their backyard in Roselt St, Koongal.

Both bikes have training wheels on them and are green, black and white in colour.

 

Two 2018 thumpstar pit bikes were stolen from the backyard in Roselt St, Koongal.
Mum Teagan Harbutt says the bikes were tied down to a motorbike trailer in the carport with all fences closed.

The thieves have "busted through the fence panels to get to them".

 

Broken fence panels where the thieves gained access to steal the bikes.
Mum says the children, who are eight and nine, are devastated and just want their bikes back.

 

The girls Christmas Day ready to try out their new motorbikes all kitted up in their new safety gear.
The girls Christmas Day ready to try out their new motorbikes all kitted up in their new safety gear.
It is believed the bikes were stolen between 1am and 7.30am, Saturday morning.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

