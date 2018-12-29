Have you seen these bikes? Christmas gifts stolen from yard
JUST days after Santa came down the chimney, two Rockhampton children have woken to find their Christmas presents missing.
Their presents, two 2018 125cc thumpstar pit bikes, were stolen from their backyard in Roselt St, Koongal.
Both bikes have training wheels on them and are green, black and white in colour.
Mum Teagan Harbutt says the bikes were tied down to a motorbike trailer in the carport with all fences closed.
The thieves have "busted through the fence panels to get to them".
Mum says the children, who are eight and nine, are devastated and just want their bikes back.
It is believed the bikes were stolen between 1am and 7.30am, Saturday morning.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.