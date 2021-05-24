Have you seen these stolen Rocky cars?

Two cars have been stolen by unknown offenders at Rockhampton and police are calling on the public to help them with their investigations.

The two vehicles were taken between 10pm on May 19 and 7.10am the next day on Edward Street at Berserker.

It’s alleged the offenders stole car keys, a handbag, bank cards, identification and a driver‘s licence.

One of the vehicles is a black 2013 BMW 118i with the Queensland number plate 196XSH.

The other is a silver 2010 Subaru Forester with a New South Wales rego of BMU63X.

Police are requesting anyone who sees the vehicles to contact them.

Missing 2013 BMW 118i (similar vehicle) PIC: Queensland Police

Missing 2010 Subaru Forester (actual vehicle) PIC: Queensland Police

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100920298.