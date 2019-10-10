Have you seen this 17-year-old girl?

Police are searching for a 17-year-old Gracemere girl who was last seen around 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon walking her dog.

A YOUNG girl from Gracemere has been reported missing after not returning for a walk with her dog on Wednesday afternoon.

The 17-year-old was last seen at 4.30pm walking her dog near Anna Meares Avenue.

The dog was found alone at 9.30pm.

Police are seeking urgent public assistance to help find the young girl and hold serious concerns for her safety.

Police have said the girl is very trusting, has a medical condition and may have become lost.

She is Aboriginal and is described as being approximately 160cm tall, with a proportionate build, fair skin, brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black tank-top with white writing on the front, dark blue denim shorts and black joggers.

Police are asking anyone with information about her location is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901971719