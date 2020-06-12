Menu
A man police may be able to assist them with their enquiries into an alleged attempted robbery in North Northampton on March 10
Crime

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? attempted robber still at large

Jack Evans
12th Jun 2020 7:14 AM
Rockhampton Police are continuing to investigate an attempted robbery of a 21-year-old woman who was walking along Phillips Street, Berserker on March 10.

They have issued renewed calls for public assistance to find the alleged offender.

At about 11.10am that day, the woman was walking along Phillips Street when two men rode past her on bicycles.

One of the men wearing a fluoro green shirt, allegedly doubled back past her, left his bike on the footpath and approached the woman from behind on foot, near Elphinstone Street.

The man attempted to take the woman’s wallet while it was tucked under her armpit.

The woman has turned and yelled at the man who then allegedly punched her in the face before running away in the direction towards Phillips Street.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or any drivers with dashcam footage to contact police.

The man is described as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander in appearance, approximately 160cm tall, having a strong build with short black curly hair, messy black facial hair along his jaw line, and aged between 25 and 30.

Police released two images of a man they believe may be able to assist police with their investigations.

If you have any information about the offence, please contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers.

Policelink 131 444

Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000

