HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN: Police search for alleged attacker

Police have asked for public assistance to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a female employee in a fast food store in George Street, Rockhampton.

Around 5pm on June 26, the man entered the store and approached a female employee who was cleaning.

He began talking to the woman, before allegedly assaulted her.

Another employee and customer have stepped in and asked the male to leave the store.

The male then left and kicked a glass door causing it to smash on his way out.

Rockhampton Police stated the man is caucasian appearance, proportionate-to-thin build, average height, brown hair, and an unkempt beard.

Police have released a CCTV image of the male as part of the investigation.

If you recognise the man, or has any information, contact police immediatly.

You can contact Policelink 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.