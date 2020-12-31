Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Have you seen this teenager this week?

Kerri-Anne Mesner
31st Dec 2020 12:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are appealing to residents to contact them if they have seen the pictured girl in the past five days.

Rockhampton police are trying to locate the 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Saturday, December 26, about 12.45pm at a shopping centre on Yaamba Rd, North Rockhampton.

Police and family hold concern for her safety and wellbeing due to her age.

The girl is described as Caucasian, about 156cms tall with a proportionate build, brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen the girl or has any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002675465 within the online suspicious activity form.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Frenchville fish shop a dream come true for owner

        Premium Content New Frenchville fish shop a dream come true for owner

        Business William Stewart grew up in Rockhampton and hung around his local fish joint when he was younger.

        Vale continues impressive winning trend

        Premium Content Vale continues impressive winning trend

        Horses Ricky Vale came very close to annexing a winning treble at Callaghan Park races on...

        ’I will come back and stab you’: Alleged threat to victim

        Premium Content ’I will come back and stab you’: Alleged threat to victim

        Crime An alleged domestic violence offender applied for bail after damaging a window and...

        BREAKING: Cap Coast New Year’s Eve fireworks shows cancelled

        Premium Content BREAKING: Cap Coast New Year’s Eve fireworks shows cancelled

        Council News The New Year’s Eve fireworks show was scheduled to take place Thursday night across...