Mark Quirke, Sunbus Depot Manager; Barry O'Rourke MP; Matt Campbell, Sunbus General Manager; and Renee-Jade Majid, driver show off one of the new vehicles
Have you spotted the new Sunbuses around town?

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
27th Jul 2020 1:46 PM
ROCKHAMPTON commuters will notice some shiny, new buses have been added to the Sunbus fleet, which offers public transport from the coast to Rockhampton, out to Bouldercombe and Mount Morgan.

Barry O’Rourke MP said Sunbus worked with the Queensland Government to replace four of the buses after nearly 10 years, improving facilities for the 300,000-plus passengers who use the service every year.

Sunbus has taken delivery of four new buses

“Public transport plays an important role in keeping our community connected and we will continue to work with Sunbus to ensure our local network meets the changing needs of the community,” he said.

He also said there had been an investment of $246,000 towards bus stops, jointly funded by local and state governments, to install new bus stops and improve access for people with mobility issues and for parents with prams.

Manager Matt Campbell said Sunbus continued to work with the Transport Department to expand its services into Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

“Our drivers are extremely proud of their role in the community and we continue to work with all stakeholders to enhance the passenger experience and encourage more people to catch the bus,” he said.

“We’ve seen an increase in passengers during the COVID-19 restrictions which shows how much trust people have in public transport.”

With 17 vehicles and 21 drivers – including Renee-Jade Majid, voted Queensland’s best regional driver in 2019 – Sunbus delivers more than 48,000 bus services in Central Queensland annually.

