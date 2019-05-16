Menu
Have your say at upcoming Blackwater community consultation

Aden Stokes
by
16th May 2019 8:00 AM
CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council will hold a general council meeting followed by a community consultation and barbecue in Blackwater later this month.

The general council meeting will be held at Blackwater Civic Centre from 2pm on May 28, followed by a community consultation and barbecue from 6pm.

Community consultations are an open forum for anyone to attend and connect with councillors and staff.

Questions can be submitted on council's online engagement hub Have Your Say before the event at https://haveyoursay.chrc.qld.gov.au/

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

