Have your say at upcoming community consultations

Central Highlands Regional Council will be hosting a round of community consultations this month.

Central Highlands Regional Council will be hosting a round of community consultations this month. Meghan Kidd

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council will be hosting a round of community consultations in Rolleston, Arcadia Valley and Buckland this month.

On May 15 and 16, councillors and staff will travel through the region and make eight stops, including Rewan Rd, Arcadia Valley Hall, Toprain, Rolleston, Orion, Avoca, Buckland, Raymond and Millthorpe Rd.

Community consultations are open forums for anyone to attend.

The consultations will feature updates on key projects in the areas with the opportunity to ask questions.

To submit your questions before the consultations, go to https://haveyoursay.chrc.qld.gov.au/.

For more information go to centralhighlands.qld.gov.au, phone 1300242686 or visit your local customer service centre.

Community consultation stops

May 15

Carnarvon Highway, Rewan Rd intersection - 9am

Arcadia Valley Hall - 10am

Toprain - noon

Rolleston campdraft grounds - 3pm

Orion - 5.30pm

May 16

Avoca - 9am

Buckland Rec Club turn-off - noon

Raymond - 1pm

Birtley, Millthorpe Rd intersection - 3pm