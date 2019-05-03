Have your say at upcoming community consultations
CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council will be hosting a round of community consultations in Rolleston, Arcadia Valley and Buckland this month.
On May 15 and 16, councillors and staff will travel through the region and make eight stops, including Rewan Rd, Arcadia Valley Hall, Toprain, Rolleston, Orion, Avoca, Buckland, Raymond and Millthorpe Rd.
Community consultations are open forums for anyone to attend.
The consultations will feature updates on key projects in the areas with the opportunity to ask questions.
To submit your questions before the consultations, go to https://haveyoursay.chrc.qld.gov.au/.
For more information go to centralhighlands.qld.gov.au, phone 1300242686 or visit your local customer service centre.
Community consultation stops
May 15
Carnarvon Highway, Rewan Rd intersection - 9am
Arcadia Valley Hall - 10am
Toprain - noon
Rolleston campdraft grounds - 3pm
Orion - 5.30pm
May 16
Avoca - 9am
Buckland Rec Club turn-off - noon
Raymond - 1pm
Birtley, Millthorpe Rd intersection - 3pm